The Williamsburg Garden Club is pleased to announce the winners of the Annual Beautification Awards. This year, Steve Maham, of Maham Funeral Home, was the recipient of the Business Garden of the Year. Steve’s attention to detail and his love for hibiscus were criteria for his award. Steve does all the landscaping himself. He has successfully overwintered many of the yellow and red hibiscus that line the drive on North Second Street in Williamsburg.

The Garden of the Year, was presented to Samantha Sheppard and her husband,

Michael Sheppard. Their amazing gardens and landscaping on Kelly Drive off of Todd’s Run Road are breathtaking. While Samantha is known as the Blooming Backyard Flower Lady, she and Michael have created gorgeous garden beds that encircle their home. This fall mums, asters, hydrangea, cabbage, kale and pumpkins with shades of burgundy and lime, line their front beds and are a study in Autumn color. Congratulations to Steve, Samantha, and Michael for beautifying our community.