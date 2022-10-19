West Clermont’s Chris Henry Jr. had three receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns against Milford. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

West Clermont’s Mysaun Sanders recorded 68 yards on 12 carries for the Wolves. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Milford’s Reece Davis had a touchdown reception and a kick returned for a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over West Clermont. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Clermont County’s two Eastern Cincinnati Conference rivals created another historic clash on the gridiron in week nine.

West Clermont fell to Milford 27-26 despite leading 20-0 at one point in the contest.

The Wolves had almost a perfect start. West Clermont went on a nine-play, 58-yard drive to open the game and cashed in on a three-yard touchdown run by Mysaun Sanders with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Milford quarterback Austin Hardin’s pass was tipped and intercepted, setting the Wolves up at the Milford 15. Four plays later, Bryson Earley found paydirt from three yards out to put the Wolves ahead 14-0 with 5:15 left in the first.

The score stayed 14-0 until the 5:17 mark of the second quarter. Chris Henry Jr. went up to snag a 10-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Wolves a 20-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.

Milford’s comeback began on the very next play. Reece Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score, snapping West Clermont’s touchdown streak and giving the Eagles some momentum heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Davis snagged a five-yard touchdown reception from Hardin to pull Milford within six at 20-14. Later in the third, Luke Ray’s 26-yard touchdown reception tied the game at 20. Milford’s extra point hit the goalpost, keeping the game even entering the fourth period.

Henry Jr. struck again in the fourth, taking a quick pass 67 yards for a touchdown. West Clermont went for two and the pass fell incomplete, giving the Wolves a 26-20 lead with 11:43 to play.

Milford had a quick answer on the very next drive. Ashton Warther snagged a 26-yard touchdown pass from Hardin and the ensuing extra point gave Milford a one-point advantage.

West Clermont had the ball late with a chance to retake the lead but an interception by Rob Mickler sealed the Eagles’ victory.

Hardin completed 15 of 24 passes for 170 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Natwan Webster carried the ball 13 times for 87 yards.

Ray led Milford in receptions (four) and yards (57). Webster, Warther and Davis had three receptions apiece for 28, 32 and 38 yards, respectively. Cam Livingston caught two passes for 15 yards.

Mickler, Will Reid and Jacob Smith had interceptions for Milford. Magnus Boben recorded a team-high 10 tackles and a half-sack. William Riesenberg had the other half-sack for the Eagles.

Earley completed five passes in 17 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted three times. Henry Jr. completed one pass for eight yards.

He also led the Wolves in receptions (three) and yards (85). He had two touchdowns. Landon Young led the Wolves in carries (16) and recorded 53 yards. Mysaun Sanders had 12 carries for 68 yards and Earley finished with 11 carries for 44 yards.

Connor Prewitt forced a fumble for West Clermont. He led the Wolves in tackles with seven. Caleb Stepp had a sack for the Wolves. Carter Lucas recovered a fumble.

With the win, Milford improved to 7-2 overall, 6-2 in the ECC. The Eagles travel to Turpin in week 10. West Clermont is 4-5 overall, 4-4 in the league heading into a game at Loveland on October 21.