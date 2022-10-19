Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Life Member Lorenzo Law was selected as the DAV Department of Ohio Veterans Affair Voluntary Services (V.A.V.S.) Volunteer of the Year for 2021-2022.

He was selected for this distinguished honor by DAV Department of Ohio Commander James Kaster for “a life dedicated to serving the military and his country for over seventy (70) years.”

The DAV Life Member joined the United States Air Force, at the age of 17 years old in Cincinnati, Ohio and served in various capacities as a medic. He was honorably discharged after twenty-four (24) years of service. Among his various tours of duty was Osan Air Base in Korea during the mid-1960’s.

Upon his discharge, he was immediately hired at the Veterans Affair Medical Center (VAMC) in Cincinnati. He worked there for forty-two (42) years at the VAMC before he retired from his employment in medicine.

Immediately after retiring, Law enrolled in the V.A.V.S. Program and has been volunteering there for the last four (4) years. He has accumulated over 2,500 hours of volunteer service while in the V.A.V.S. Program.

“He must’ve walked out the door [after retiring from the VAMC] and walked back in as a volunteer,” said Cincinnati VA Executive Medical Center Director Jane Johnson.

During the Award Presentation, John Plahovinsak, the DAV Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman, spoke of the long-standing partnership between the DAV and the V.A.V.S. This partnership was first established by then former retired Army General and subsequently newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affair George Marshall in 1948.

“The Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service and the DAV is a relationship based upon loyalty and commitment as we empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity,” said Hospital Chairman Plahovinsak. “Lorenzo Laws’ over seventy (70) years of dedicated service is a continuing testament to that established partnership of service to his comrades.”

Following Plahovinsak’s remarks, former DAV Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman Ray Hutchinson, formerly presented the plaque to Law. “The Disabled American Veterans Department of Ohio formally recognizes your outstanding voluntary service provided at the Cincinnati VAMC,” recited Hutchinson. “Lorenzo sets the standard for all others to follow. It’s a privilege and honor to present it to you…you deserve it.”

When asked after the ceremony how he felt for being recognized for the first V.A.V.S. Award to be presented by the DAV Department of Ohio, Law said the acknowledgement makes him feel like a military general. “It just makes me feel great,” he stated.

“People recognize that we try to do the best we can; everything we can [for the veterans.] The main thing is I enjoy helping [my veterans]…feel comfortable to know that somebody cares. I do care and I’ve always cared because they’re important,” concluded the recipient of the 2021-2022 V.A.V.S. Volunteer of the Year Award.

“We are truly blessed to have someone, who has dedicated over seventy (70) years of service to our nation and veterans, as a Life Member of DAV Chapter 63,” said Chapter Commander Steve Smith. “He is an inspiration to all of us, of people making a great difference for our disabled veterans.”