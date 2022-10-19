Pictured, Judy Krebs’ sons plant a memorial tree in their mother’s honor at Shor Park, with other family members looking on. Photo provided.

Pictured, SWCD and Park District personnel help Judy Krebs’ sons plant a memorial tree in her honor at Shor Park. Photo provided.

The Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District recently celebrated 79 years of conservation.

The organization held its annual event on Sept. 15 at Shor Park.

As in years past, the annual meeting included a presentation of awards to the Cooperator and Educator of the Year.

Clermont SWCD presented its Cooperator of the Year award to Chris Smith, owner and operator of Bogie Greene Acres in Felicity, according to Clermont Clermont SWCD Director John McManus.

Tim Rose, SWCD Supervisor, spoke on Smith’s contributions.

“Chris Smith has installed numerous conservation practices on his farm, including a manure storage barn, watering facilities, fence and heavy use area protection, and he is working to develop a comprehensive nutrient management plan,” Rose said.

The Educator of the Year award was presented to Kim Rees, who teaches fourth-grade math and science at Merwin Elementary, McManus shared.

“Through a partnership with Clermont SWCD and the Cincinnati Nature Center, Kim Rees was able to create an amazing outdoor classroom and garden featuring native plants,” McManus said. “Kim is also working hard to develop a food waste composting program, with the finished compost being used on the school garden.”

The Board of County Commissioners also presented certificates of recognition to both award recipients, and McManus presented commendations from Representatives Adam Bird and Jean Schmidt. recognizing their contributions toward conservation.

McManus shared other highlights from the annual meeting, which include:

– Clermont SWCD and the Clermont Park District planted a memorial tree in honor of Judy Krebs, SWCD’s education coordinator for 31 years, who died in August. Krebs’s mom, husband, three boys and other family were on hand to help with the tree planting.

Clermont SWCD’ s Secretary-Treasurer Dave Anspach gave a heartfelt speech in memory of Krebs, reminiscing about several stories, McManus said.

“I know we have several people from Judy’s family here, including her mom Pat, her husband Shawn, and her three boys – Ryan, Logan and Eric. On behalf of the Clermont Soil and Water Board and staff, please accept our deepest condolences,” Anspach said. “Because of Judy’s work, Clermont Soil and Water was recognized as the state Conservation Education District of the Year in both 2000 and 2010.”

– Clermont SWCD and the Park District gave a tour of a project that organizations have collaborated on to replace a failed concrete storm sewer with a natural stream channel and pocket wetlands. The project was funded through a Section 319 grant by Ohio EPA.

– Connie O’Connor was re-elected to serve a second three-year term on the SWCD Board of Supervisors, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.