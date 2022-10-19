The Rotary Club of Cincinnati unveiled the renovated activity/dining hall at Camp Allyn in Batavia at a 100th Birthday celebration for the camp that has been meeting the needs of people with disabilities for a century.

The party, on Aug. 27, was the culmination of a $1 million Rotary club gift that included purchasing 54 adjacent acres to bring the camp’s size to 100 acres in its 100th year, and a major renovation that upgraded the camp kitchen, replaced windows and siding, created a new entryway on the activity/dining hall, and constructed a transportation shelter at the camper drop-off area.

More than 150 Rotary members toured the new acreage via the Gorman Farm mule-drawn wagon, viewed the camp from a hot air balloon, and promised to continue the club’s support of Camp Allyn for another 100 years.

The Rotary Club founded the camp in 1921 as a recreation program for people with polio. Today, through a partnership with Stepping Stones, Inc., to run programming, it has become Greater Cincinnati’s premier recreation and independence-building program for teens and adults with significant disabilities, offering year-round adult day programs, weekend respites, and summer overnight programs.

The party actually marked 101 years, because COVID put construction and celebration on hold. Rotary Foundation president Owen Wrassman welcomed the crowd and presided over a dedication ceremony introducing the renovated and re-named dining and activity hall – now called Cincinnati Rotary Hall.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati was founded in 1910 as a service and networking organization with a mission to provide selfless service to the community and to meet the needs of people with disabilities. For information see www.cincinnatirotary.org