Music Performance

The Kinner Express Band will perform on Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church (1888 Laurel-Lindale Road).

Jingle Bell Bazaar

The Jingle Bell Bazaar at St. Peter Church in New Richmond will be held on Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 1192 Bethel New Richmond Rd., just East of New Richmond Schools. There will be hundreds of handmade craft items plus kits for the kiddos to make their own Christmas crafts. Win a basket raffle to enjoy yourself or give as a gift. Mouth-watering homemade baked goodies for your dinner or as a gift go fast so come early. Plan on staying for a lunch of homemade chili and soups as you chat with friends and neighbors.

Thanksgiving Dinner

On Nov. 12, at New Beginnings Church of Belfast, 2297 SR 131, Goshen. Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Dine-In and Carryout. The menu is turkey, potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, and various desserts. Kids menu is chicken nuggets, and mac and cheese. Adults $10, seniors, 65 and up, $8, kids, $5. Also, there will be a Basket Raffle. All are welcome. All proceeds go to Outreach.

Christmas Craft Show

The Altar Society of St. Mary Church, 3398 state Route 125 in Bethel will hold its annual Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The sale will be held at the Father Lewis Parish Center. The sale will feature a wide variety of handcrafted gift and Christmas items, a bake sale, 50 cent grab bag, a Thanksgiving dinner raffle, and a silent auction of Gift Baskets, lots of fun and holiday fellowship for all ages! A variety of homemade sandwiches, soups, chili, and desserts will be served throughout both days and available for carryout. Please join us to begin your Christmas shopping!

Goshen Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

On Nov. 19, the Goshen Lions Club will be having a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Goshen High School. This runs in conjunction with the Holly Fair and Business Expo. The gross proceeds of the pancake breakfast will be given to the Goshen United Methodist Church food pantry. The Goshen UMC food pantry supplies 20% of the food pantry needs of Clermont County. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and juice. The Goshen Lions Club hopes all of Clermont County will come out and support the food pantry.

Goshen Lions Club Holly Fair and Business Expo

The Goshen Lions Club is hosting its Annual Holly Fair and Business Expo at the Goshen High School on Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Holly Fair and Business Expo is a craft show and business expo. The event also has a silent auction and a Major Raffle. The Major Raffle is a $750 Wal-Mart Gift Card, $200 VISA Gift Card, and a $200 gift card to Kroger. Tickets are $1 ea. / 6 for $5 / 15 tix for $10. The proceeds from the event will go to fund the many, many ways the Goshen Lions Club gives back to Goshen Twp., Miami Twp., Milford and Clermont County. To rent a $30, 8ft x 8ft space (tables and chairs not provided) tables space at the Holly Fair or for more information, please email Donna Rosic Goshenlionsrosic@gmail.com. To f you register for the event online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goshen-lions-club-holly-fair-tickets-425028229877?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Goshen Chamber of Commerce, Light Up Goshen Parade

On Nov. 19 at 5:00 p.m. The evening includes the parade, which includes the Goshen and CNE Bands, many locally made floats, many local fire dept. truck participants and antique farm tractors all ending at the Cook Log Cabin at the Goshen High School. At the Cook Log Cabin there will be FREE FOOD AND DRINK, barrel train rides for kids & other activities for the entire family. We will have old-fashioned Christmas Caroling, Santa at the Cook Log Cabin & the Lighting of the Christmas Tree. Santa is available for free pictures inside the cabin with a period Christmas Tree and fire in the fireplace (A wonderful Christmas Card opportunity). The theme of the parade is “A Goshen Strong Christmas”. The parade route will start at Spaulding Elementary, L on Linton Rd, L on SR 28, L on Goshen Rd onto the Goshen High School grounds to the Cook Log Cabin. $100 will be awarded to the first 10 registered youth floats or non-profit floats. Business floats have a $15 entry fee or $50 to receive all advertising privileges. Awards for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place floats. There will also be judging for the antique tractors with award plaques of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. To register, please go www.thegoshenchamber.org to download an application and mail it back to PO Box 423, Goshen, Oh 45122. Note: No float is to have a Santa on it, since the parade includes the “Real” Santa. Business Sponsorship of the parade is very much appreciated for a minimum of $50 to be included in all forms of advertisement we use. Sponsorship Applications also available at www.thegoshenchamber.org. For information call the parade chairpersons: Pam Flem of Miss Pam’s Child Care @ 513-260-8494 or pam_flem@yahoo.com or Natasha Bailey 513-404-7104 or email thegoshenchamber@gmail.com

Eastfork Wood Carvers

Meeting the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month. Teaching wood carving etc., at the Union Twp Civic Center from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Mike Payne 513-309-9492 or 513-248-0273.