Pictured, Ruth Arno won third place in the Adult Category with her with her Scarecrow Annie. Photo courtesy of Liz Betemps for the Williamsburg Garden Club.

The Williamsburg Garden Club is the proud sponsor of Scarecrows in Williamsburg. New this year, there were prizes and ribbons for Adults and Children.

In the Children Category, First Place was won by the Williamsburg Girl Scouts. Their entry was made by Daisy through Cadet-aged girls. Their scarecrow included birdhouses that spanned the arms and a straw hat complete with flowers and birds. Second Place was awarded to the Youth Group at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Their entry sported a blue Monumental tee shirt and flashy sunglasses. Heather Stevers represented the group.

Adult winners included: First Place to Susan Givler, with an amazing “Dorothy” from the Wizard of Oz complete with a basket and her little dog, too. The Second-Place winner was Jennifer Smith, her scarecrow had an amazing grin, straw hat and a straw basket with a pumpkin. There were two Third Place winners in the Adult category. DK Farms represented by Gayle Burroughs, had an authentic scarecrow (a compliment to Dorothy) looking just like the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz. Ruth Arno was also a Third-Place winner, with a Raggedy Ann Scarecrow in red braids, with a felt hat and skirt embellished with fall leaves.

Congratulations to the winners and all the participants who helped bring the scarecrows to Main Street in Williamsburg. The scarecrows will remain in place along Main Street until Monday, October 24th. Please drive by and wave to them. For more information about the Williamsburg Garden Club, please contact Liz Betemps at 513.305.0607.