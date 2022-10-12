Bartender Lauren Pellecchia from Milford, OH, will represent the U.S. at the global final of the Licor

43 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge – which is once again returning to in-person heats in the Canary

Islands for the sixth edition of the competition.

The Spanish liqueur brand once again called on cocktail and coffee professionals around the world to

showcase their expertise and creativity in the art of pairing Licor 43 and coffee, with the U.S. joining

countries around the world in running live regional rounds. Pellecchia will now join her fellow

finalists in the Canary Islands, competing for first place by showcasing the imagination they bring to

the art of coffee cocktail creation.

The Global Final will be held on 19th October 2022 and returning to the judging panel is International

Barista Champion Merijn Gijsbers, who has worked with the competition since 2019. Joining him for

this year to find the best new Licor 43 coffee cocktail recipe will be American bartender Lynnette

Marrero, known for creating the world’s first all-female speed bartending competition, ‘Speed Rack,’

and Thalita Freire, the 2021 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge Champion from Brazil who won with

her drink, “Tropicália.”

The 2022 global winner will receive a bursary to put towards professional equipment and career

development courses, will take their place on next year’s judging panel and will become the Licor 43

Coffee Master for 2023, appearing with the brand at key international shows.

Over 150 people in the U.S. entered the competition, with 10 finalists then competing in early

August at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Pellecchia, who bartends at the Millcroft

Inn in Milford, OH, took home the U.S. title with her cocktail “Passionately 43”:

30 ml Licor 43

22 ml Passionfruit Puree

15 ml Lemon Juice

15 ml Allspice Dram 15ml

15 ml Macadamia Nut Liqueur

45 ml Cold Brew Coffee

Shake with a large ice cube. Double strain into a chilled coupe. Serve with white chocolate dipped

shortbread cookies.

“Winning the Bartender and Baristas Challenge means the world to me. I’ve been on cloud 9 since I

heard my name announced – I still don’t think my feet have touched the ground,” says Pellecchia.

“Licor 43 is a staple of my home bar, it’s not only one of my favorite spirits for cocktails, it’s also my

‘secret ingredient’ in baking projects! I have so much love for this brand, and to be recognized by

them in this way is truly incredible.”

Coffee has long been part of Licor 43’s story, from the Café Asiatico in Cartagena and Café

Barraquito in Tenerife in the 1950s to the Carajillo 43 today, which is a signature serve in Mexico and

increasingly popular in the U.S. “There is a natural marriage of aromas and flavours between Licor

43 and coffee,” adds Julian Fernández from Zamora Company, “and over the last five years that we

have run this competition, we can see what inspiration this has been to entrants from both the bar

and barista worlds.”