At Felicity-Franklin Junior/High School students are receiving both high school and college

credits without having to travel outside their own building. The purpose of the College Credit Plus

program, supported by the Ohio Department of Education, is to “promote rigorous academic

pursuits and to provide a wide variety of options to college-ready students.” Taking a college course

from an Ohio public college or university College Credit Plus is free. That means no cost for tuition,

books, or fees if a student attends public school in the state of Ohio. Felicity-Franklin High School

students are actively participating in this program, designed to enhance students’ career readiness and

post-secondary success.

At this time, anywhere from two to forty-two students are enrolled in college classes, including

ENG 101 English Composition, HST 111 American History, MAT 131 Statistics, MAT 251

Calculus, MAT 105 Quantitative Reasoning, Animal Science, Precalculus, and Biology. The number

of college credit hours earned ranges from three to six per course, allowing students to earn significant

college credit before they wear their high school caps and gowns. This is all possible through strong

partnerships with Cincinnati State, Zane State, and Edison State.

In order for a high school teacher to teach college courses in the College Credit Plus program,

he or she must be approved as an adjunct instructor by the college or university granting the college

credit. A Master’s degree in the discipline or a Master’s plus eighteen graduate semester hours in the

discipline is required. Felicity teachers have risen to the challenge of teaching college courses in the

high school setting. These teachers include Brian Binion, Julie Crozier, Jim Hufford, Holly Jennings,

and Connor Stickelman.

As the district continues to search for post-secondary opportunities for students, there are

plans to add an additional College Credit Plus math option, Plant Science, and Agricultural Business.

In addition, the district has begun the process of developing business partnerships and

pre-apprenticeship pathways for construction and welding with ACI (Allied Construction

Industries). Great things continue to happen in the Felicity-Franklin Local Schools, a small district

with grand opportunities.