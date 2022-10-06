Marilyn Gail (nee Burton) Bradley of Goshen, OH went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2022, at the age of 87. Born on February 9, 1935, in Norwood, OH. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lucas Bradley. Loving mother of Lynn (Ron Baird) Couch, Lisa (Charles) Anderson, Luanna Heist, Robert (Xiaoya) Bradley II, Laura (Tim) Dennison and the late Randall Bradley. Caring grandmother of Greg Couch, Amanda (Mike Maloney)Couch, Meghan Anderson, Jennifer (Chris) Smith, Kevin (Melissa) Anderson, Emily (Drew Larimore) Heist, Justin (Abigail) Heist, Christopher Bradley, Thomas Bradley, Nicholas Bradley, Hayden Dennison, Haley (Josh) Snyder, Madison Dennison, Willliam Dennison, Kathryn Dennison and Everett Dennison. Proud great-grandmother of Trey Couch, Sydney Couch, Emma Anderson, Xavier Anderson, Alexander Anderson, Lincoln Smith, Lana Smith, and Kara Heist. Dear sister of the late Janet Eades. Devoted aunt of Kerrilou Carpenter. Cherished daughter of the late Robert Henry and Norma Lucille (nee Snowhill) Burton. Also survived by many relatives and dear friends. Gail graduated from Goshen High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Bradley, on July 4, 1952, in Cincinnati, OH. She served her community in several capacities including President of the Goshen Schools PTA, an Elder at Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, and community fund raising leader for township improvement. Gail and Bob both earned their Real Estate licenses in 1972 and later opened their own Real Estate Brokerage in Goshen, Ohio. Bradley & Bradley Real Estate flourished for many years. Gail and Bob spent many hours with their family boating on Norris Lake, TN. Visitation and services were held on Saturday, September 24 at Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, 10198 St. Rt. 132, Pleasant Plain, OH 45162. Rev. Kevin Waters officiating. Interment at Goshen Cemetery. Pallbearers for Gail: Greg Couch, Kevin Anderson, Rob Bradley, Charlie Anderson, Justin Heist, Will Dennison, Thomas Bradley and Tim Dennison.