The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission held its second annual Veterans and Family Picnic on July 23rd. The event offered free food and drinks for all attendees, live music, water attractions, and a fishing tournament for kids. Poles and bait were furnished for the catch and release fishing tournament. Frank Morrow, VSO Executive Director, announced the winners of the fishing tournament. Brooklyn Panzarella, Graham Taylor, and Brody Marsh each received four Cincinnati Reds tickets sponsored by Norton Outdoor Advertising.

For more information about veterans benefits and the free services offered by the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission call 513-732-7363 or visit www.clermoncountyveterans.com