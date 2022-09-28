Returning this fall for the 36th year is the WJAA Haunted Woods presented by Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association (WJAA)! 100% of the money raised goes to the organization so that they may continue running their youth sports complex and sports programs.

Enter if you dare! WJAA Haunted Woods is a 45-60 minute terrifying experience. We will begin by taking a wagon ride into the woods. There you will unload from the wagon & walk the eerie trail through the woods where you will encounter creatures and buildings that you will navigate through. Please wear clothing and shoes appropriate for the weather and walking the trail. There are also concessions on-site and a large bonfire to enjoy while you wait, and more!

Please come out to support our fundraiser!

2022 Dates: Oct. 8, 14-15, 21-22

Location: WJAA Sports Complex, 3759 Old State Route 32, Williamsburg, OH 45176

For more information, visit: wjaahauntedwoods.com