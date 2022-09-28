UC Clermont will welcome two accomplished authors to the college’s Batavia campus this fall.

Author Pauletta Hansel will visit the UC Clermont Library Sept. 28. Hansel’s nine poetry collections include “Heartbreak Tree” (Madville Publishing, 2022), a poetic exploration of the intersection of gender and place in Appalachia; and “Friend,” “Coal Town Photograph” and “Palindrome” (Dos Madres Press), winner of the 2017 Weatherford Award for best Appalachian poetry. She is past managing editor of Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel. Her writing has been featured in Oxford American, Rattle, Appalachian Journal, The Anthology of Appalachian Writers, American Life in Poetry, Verse Daily and Poetry Daily, among others. Hansel was Cincinnati’s first Poet Laureate and is 2022 Writer-in-Residence for the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

Then on Nov. 17, UC Clermont will welcome author Kelcey Ervick to the campus library. Ervick is the author of three award-winning books of fiction and nonfiction. Her new graphic memoir, “The Keeper: Soccer, Me and the Law That Changed Women’s Lives,” is inspired by her experiences playing soccer in Cincinnati. She was a goalkeeper for the S.E. Cincinnati Cardinals, Anderson High School and Xavier University soccer teams in the 1980s and 90s. She got her PhD in English at UC and is now a professor of English at Indiana University South Bend, where she teaches creative writing.

All reading series events are open to the public and also available via Zoom (follow UC Clermont on Instagram or Facebook for Zoom link). UC Clermont is located at 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103.