There are several updates from Tate Township.

The Tate Township Board of Trustees met on Sept. 13 for its regular monthly meeting. A summary of the meeting was provided by the township.

Below are some of the business items that were covered during the meeting:

– Officer Erik Pike brought Deputy D. Bailey, an officer in training, to the meeting.

In August, he responded to 79 calls, made 15 traffic stops, served two warrants, and assisted 19 other departments.

In response to calls to the trustees about large amounts of field grass blown onto the road, Dep. Pike suggested that residents call him when they come upon dangerous amounts of debris on the road.

– According to the August cemetery report, there were five footers ordered, five graves sold, four funerals were held on Saturdays, and the department formed and poured 13 footers.

– According to the August roads report, the department replaced two culverts on Sugartree Road, is continuing to ditch on Pitzer Road, and has been patching with the Duropatcher machine.

The fire department assisted by using the water truck to blow out two resident culverts to open them up so that they did not need replacing.

Blacktopping is complete on Sprague Road.

The trustees approved outsourcing the work to re-open 200 feet of Kelch Road to connect a resident’s easement.

– The Bethel-Tate Fire Department’s August report showed that the department made 164 calls, with 36 fire calls, $14,000 in fire damage, and $96,000 in property saved.

There was one civilian injury.

There were 128 EMS calls.

They responded to a triple fatality on 125.

Grant writer Mickey Smith secured a SAFER grant for the BTFD; the department is only the third in the state to receive the grant. The department will purchase a storage rack for the gator to hold equipment during rescues.

The next regular trustee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.