The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation believes that an increased focus on careers in agriculture will have a direct impact on the strength of the farm and food community, the security, and availability of food for the future and the well-being of Ohio.

Agriculture is one of the largest industries and economic contributors in the state. Yet as vast and proactive as the agricultural industry is currently, projections indicate that in the next 10 years, Ohio will need:

470,000 new workers in agribusiness.

90,000 new workers in direct farming operations.

The Youth Pathways Grant for Careers in Agriculture is the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s signature grant program designed to help young people discover their purpose and passion in agricultural careers through programming that introduces them to the educational and employment possibilities related to farming and other ag-related careers.

The foundation intends to award up to $100,000 to organizations that exhibit innovative program design, utilize partnerships between community organizations and demonstrate program sustainability statewide. As a partner, the foundation seeks to support efforts that successfully prepare students for post-secondary training or direct placement in ag-related industries. Preference is given to organizations that are in need of startup funds for long-term programming initiatives and success.

Who is eligible?

Grants are typically made only to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service code, or who have a fiscal sponsor with this status. Under certain circumstances, applications from organizations that do not meet this criteria, but are providing a charitable program, may be considered.

Award Information & Important Dates:

Sept. 19-30: Register for a pre-submission Pitch Session

Oct. 5: Pitch Session slides due

Oct. 11: Pitch Session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 12-Nov. 4: Final Proposal Submission

Dec. 5: Anticipated Award Date

All grant applicants must participate in a pre-submission pitch session. The pitch session is an opportunity to present your idea before the Youth Pathways Advisory Committee to gain valuable feedback and refine your proposal for final submission.

For more information about how to submit a proposal for the Youth Pathways Grant for Careers in Agriculture opportunity, visit ofb.ag/youthpathways23.

For questions regarding the Youth Pathways Grant for Careers in Agriculture, please contact the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation at foundation@ofbf.org.

Founded in 1983, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org/foundation.

—