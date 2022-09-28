Cincinnati Nature Center is excited to offer a FREE online speaker series this fall!

Conservation Changemakers will have you thinking about conservation in new and different ways! Be inspired as you hear from compelling speakers who are changing the conversation about our environment, making an impact in their communities, and thinking about how to make nature more accessible and equitable for all. Preregistration required for these programs presented on the Zoom platform.

Conservation Changemakers Speaker Series Details:

The Bug Chicks, Entomologists and Educators, and Brandon Reynolds, Environmental Consultant and Founder of B the Keeper

Wednesday, September 28, 7-8 pm

Join Jessica Honaker and Kristie Reddick of The Bug Chicks, along with Brandon Reynolds of B the Keeper for their take on the power of empathy and how exposure to the outdoors promotes self-expression, dissolves fear and bridges the gap between the natural world and our own.

Nicole Jackson, Environmental Educator and Founder of Black in National Parks Week

Wednesday, October 19, 7-8 pm

Join environmental educator Nicole Jackson for a reflective presentation on the benefits of building meaningful relationships with nature. She will share some of the challenges and triumphs she’s faced in her career and discuss how we can be more impactful using nature as a guide for success.

Priya Nanjappa, Toad Scientist and Vice President of Conservation Programs at National Parks Conservation Association

Wednesday, November 9, 7-8 pm

Priya Nanjappa, Vice President of Conservation Programs at the National Parks Conservation Association, shares her journey as a nature lover, toad scientist, and environmental leader. Having worked on both the advocacy and governmental sides of the public policy world, she provides inspiration and useful strategies for people looking to shape policy for conservation. She also invites us to think about how overlooked creatures like amphibians can frame the way we think about inclusivity, equity, and one another.

Lyla June, Indigenous Scholar, Musician and Community Organizer, and Jheri Neri, Founder of the Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition

Wednesday, December 7, 7-8 pm

Lyla June (Diné/Tsétsêhéstâhese) discusses native food systems in pre-Columbian times. Whether it’s burning grasslands to maintain habitat for deer, buffalo, antelope, etc, or building intertidal rock walls to catch sediment for clam habitat, native people have a knack for building a home for their food in reciprocal relationships. Through this maintenance of the home of edible plants and animals, whom we see as relatives, our food can come to us through consensual and respectful relationship. Jheri Neri, Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition (GCNAC), provides an introduction and shares examples of current work that is being done by GCNAC to restore relationships with the land in the city of Cincinnati.