September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission wants to inform veterans and residents of Clermont County that Suicide is a problem that touches the lives of many Americans. “It has been estimated that 22 veterans per day take their own lives”, said Frank Morrow, Executive Director of the Clermont County Veterans Service Office. Over the past two decades, suicide rates have steadily risen in the United States. Suicide is currently ranked 10th for cause of death among all ages. “We also want you to know that this July the old ten-digit 800 number was replaced with 988”, Frank commented. (The old number may still be used)

You can be prepared to help a friend or family member by learning the warning signs that indicate when someone may be at risk for suicide. Feeling extreme depression, feeling hopeless, exhibiting a dramatic change in behavior, and increased alcohol/drug use are only a few indications that there may be a problem. If you believe someone needs help, you are encouraged to follow the ACE (Ask, Care, Escort) suicide prevention model. Ask if the person is having thoughts of suicide. Show the person you care by listening to what they have to say and “Escort” them to the nearest helping resource.

If you are a veteran who needs help, or know someone who does, call the new Nation-wide Veteran Crisis Line number 988 and press1. Available 24/7, the responders at the Veterans Crisis Line are specially trained and experienced in helping Veterans of all ages and circumstances who are in crisis. Many responders are veterans too.

Just dialing 988 (And not pressing 1) will take you to the Nation-wide 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline which also provides 24/7 free and confidential emotional support to those in mental health distress or caregivers trying to help someone who is experiencing a mental health issue.

Remember, suicide is preventable and there are professionals standing by to take your call. At the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission we’re here to help veterans and their families with benefits, VA medical appointments, and emergency financial assistance. Contact us at 513-732-7363 or visit clermontcountyveterans.com.