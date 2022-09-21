Milford’s Lauren Pickett had 41 assists for the Lady Eagles against Lebanon. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

A crucial week for the Milford girls volleyball team started with a bit of revenge.

Milford welcomed Lebanon to campus on Monday, September 19 looking to dish out a little payback. The Lady Eagles dropped their season-opening match to Lebanon on August 23 in four sets.

Like the first contest, this one also needed four sets to determine a winner. However, the lady Eagles dominated the last two to roll to a 3-1 win: 25-21, 24-26, 25-15, 25-9.

“We didn’t play great in the first two sets,” Milford head coach Amy Gill said. “We found a way. I think the last two sets were kind of a statement, where we can be, where we can play.”

After falling in the second set, things could have gone differently for the Lady Eagles had they not been able to keep focused on the task at hand.

“I’m proud of them,” Gill said. “We had people performing in crunch time when we need it in those last two sets. That’s good to see heading into the second half of our season.”

Campbell Robinson recorded 16 kills and three blocks in the game for Milford. Lauren Pickett racked up 41 assists. Avery Fielman led Milford with three aces and also recorded 13 digs. Rachel Morgan led Milford with 14 digs.

The matchup against Lebanon was one night before Milford had a crucial road contest at Kings, the third ECC squad that entered play on Monday night tied atop the league standings.

The Lady Eagles traveled to The Castle and promptly won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-17. Kings would win the next three to take the match: 25-18, 25-17, 15-10.

The loss dropped Milford to 11-3 overall, 9-2 in the ECC. Kings sits alone atop the ECC at 10-1 in league play, 12-1 overall.

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to return to the court on Thursday, September 22 against Turpin.