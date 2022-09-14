One of Grant Career Center’s oldest recurring traditions was held on Friday, September 9th—the beloved Fantastic Friday. Since the beginning of the school year, students have been participating in orientation activities every day to get familiar with Grant Career Center and our culture here. The final activity of student orientation for the new school year is Fantastic Friday! Fantastic Friday gives students the chance to socialize and get to know their new classmates from different programs and grade levels.

In the last several years, Grant Career Center has included a Commitment to Career Tech Ceremony as part of its line-up of events for Fantastic Friday. Enrollment in Grant Career Center programs has continued to grow each year. For the 2022-2023 school year, GCC had record enrollment. More than 430 Juniors and Seniors from across the region made their commitment to career tech at Fantastic Friday.