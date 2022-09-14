Don’t let another month pass by without taking advantage of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clermont County program, which delivers free books to kids.

More specifically, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clermont County, Ohio is a program that delivers a free age-appropriate book per month to enrolled children of Clermont County, ages 0 to 5, sent through the U.S. mail from the Dollywood Foundation, said Chris Wick, Director, Clermont County Public Library.

Wick explained that the program is made possible by the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and its partner, the Clermont County Public Library, which manages Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clermont County, Ohio (DPILCCO).

“The United Way of Greater Cincinnati is an affiliate of the program and works for all children and all families, especially those most in need,” Wick said. “With a diverse Steering Committee comprised of nonprofit leaders, educators, government, and public stakeholders; DPILCCO believes literacy is the foundation of a child’s education, and helping kids thrive is our priority. “

She added, “Our mission is to sustain and strengthen Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clermont County, Ohio to ensure that Clermont’s youngest community members have books of their very own at no cost to families.”

The program has no cost for parents, but it is not free, Wick said.

“Each county affiliate needs to raise funds to support the program. The State of Ohio picks up half the bill each month. A year’s worth of books costs only $25 per child. It is only due to our generous donors that have made the program possible in Clermont.”

Wick said that past donors include Connect Clermont, Park National Bank, Mercy Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, and many generous individuals.

Wick explained the positive impact that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clermont County, Ohio can bring to families and their young readers.

She shared that according to the National Commission on Reading, the single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home before beginning school.

“This program supports enrollment, promotes early literacy, and parent-child interactions to all children in our county despite geographical location, barriers to transportation, or the ability to purchase age-appropriate books,” Wick said.

According to the state, there are 13,528 eligible children in Clermont County, and currently, more than 6,400 are registered.

“Help us reach our goal to enroll 50 percent of the children of Clermont by the end of the year,” Wick urged. “Tell your friends and coworkers about the program and have them visit www.clermontlibrary.org and click on the Imagination Library icon to enroll.”

Those interested in donating to the program may contribute by visiting uwgc.org/DPILCCO.

“For young children, books in the home are extremely important for academic success,” Wick said. “Enroll your child aged 0 to 5 in the Imagination Library program today! Continue the journey of a love of books and reading at the Clermont County Public Library.”

She added, “The library works very hard to support parents and caregivers by offering many school readiness activities and resources. Visit your local branch and see what all the library has to offer.”