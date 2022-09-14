Bethel-Tate’s boys and girls soccer teams ventured out of league play for a non-conference doubleheader in Bethel on Saturday, September 10.

First, the boys’ team remained undefeated in the month of September with a 2-0 win over Preble Shawnee. As they have in previous games, the squad started slowly, conceding most of the possession over the first 20 minutes of the contest.

“We’ve had trouble all year getting in the right mindset to play the first 10, 15 minutes for whatever reason,” Bethel-Tate head coach Kevin Poe said. “For the most part after that we click it on and start playing.”

All told, the Tigers would collect 30 shots as a team, 15 of which went on goal. Cole Weis recorded an assist on a goal by Griffin Davis. Weis would score the Tigers’ second goal on a penalty kick.

“We have a lot of speed up top that we use in transition,” Poe said. “Today was the best we’ve possessed the ball all season, which is something we’re trying to focus on.”

Lukas Smith made seven saves for Bethel-Tate to secure his first shutout of the season.

He didn’t wait all that long to get his second. The Tigers defeated Norwood 1-0 on Monday, September 12. Smith had six saves in that contest, giving him 81 for the year.

Bethel-Tate recorded 13 shots in the game, just three on goal. Hunter Manning scored the Tigers’ lone goal with Davis assisting. With that win, Bethel-Tate improved to 5-2-1 overall this season. They are 1-2-1 in league play.

The Lady Tigers dropped their non-league bout to Reading 1-0 on September 10. Neither team scored in the first half but Reading pushed one across in the second period with Kylie Allen tallying the score on an assist from Chelsea Simpson.

“We didn’t play well,” Bethel-Tate head coach Dan Fischer said. “We didn’t play up to our level of play. We’re young, we have two seniors and three juniors. Everyone else is underclassmen so we go in spurts of playing great and then we back off a little bit. Even though we played a team from a tough conference well today, we had every opportunity to beat them.”

The Lady Tigers had several chances to put things together offensively, but shots went either right to the goalkeeper or fizzled out before they were taken.

“We weren’t good at the one-two game,” Fischer said. “We didn’t execute that well today.”

The team did play well defensively, according to Fischer, but it didn’t lead to the amount of offense he had hoped.

“Our defense usually carries us,” Fischer said. “We played really well in the first half, we probably had 50/50 control. They weren’t pushing the way I wanted to push to give our offense opportunities in the second half.”

Bethel-Tate’s girls team is currently 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division. Both teams are scheduled to have about a week off.

The boys are slated to visit Ripley on Monday, September 19. Both teams then visit New Richmond on Tuesday, September 20