Imagine leaving behind your home country of Switzerland for a year. What would it feel like not to see your loved ones for 365 days? Now, imagine the joy of seeing your name on a poster as you exit security at the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Imagine meeting your host family for the first time there, in the airport…imagine the excitement and anticipation of the life-changing year that has just begun for you. This is Simona’s story. Simona (or Simi, as friends and family call her) is from Switzerland. She is the latest in a long line of exchange students that have been hosted by the Rotary Club of Batavia, Ohio but the first since the pandemic began in 2020. For several years, the Batavia Rotary Club has hosted young men and women from around the world through Rotary Youth Exchange. The club has also sent outbound exchanged students from Clermont County to other areas of the world. This has been a successful program for the students and host families, and one that was missed when COVID-19 shut down the world. When Simi arrived at the airport on August 9, she was greeted by members of the Holmer Family from Batavia. She will stay with the Holmers for the first quarter of her adventure and then will move to a new host family. She will have at least three host families while she is in the United States and will participate in each family’s personal events including holidays, vacations, sporting events, and more. Currently, Simi is enrolled at Batavia High School where she is a member of the band. She is fan of horseback riding and has a horse back home; the Holmers have assisted her to become established at Bridle Run Stables where she will continue to ride while she is in the United States. “Simi says she is looking forward to learning about American culture and how it is different from her own Swiss culture,” said Mac Hickman, Batavia Rotary Club member, past Rotary District 6670 Governor, and Rotary Youth Exchange representative. “Of course, she is also excited about making new friendships and preparing herself for the future.” Members of Batavia Rotary were also at the airport to greet Simi and make her feel welcome. They are looking forward to assisting her to make community connections while she is here. “Very shortly after she arrived in Cincinnati, Simi volunteered at a local festival,” said Allan Shropshire, past Batavia Rotary Club president. “She is a lot of fun to be with and a very mature young woman that the Batavia Rotary is proud to sponsor.” Applications are currently in process for the 2023-24 Rotary Youth Exchange program. Any high school student 15 to 18.5 years of age can participate. For Simi and others before her, this is a great experience. For more information, go to studyabroadscholarships.org. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Batavia Ohio, the public is welcome to attend an upcoming meeting. The Batavia Club meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7:30 a.m. Visit bataviaohiorotary.org for meeting location and additional information.