On Sunday afternoon, September 18, the Williamsburg Harmony Hill Association will hold an event celebrating the 252nd birthday of Maj. Gen. William Lytle, founder of Williamsburg. The event will be part of the Ohio History Connection event “Ohio Open Doors”. Communities throughout the State will be opening their buildings and landmarks for special tours and programs. Many of the landmarks featured on the Open Doors event are on the National Register of Historic Sites, as is the Harmony Hill Dairy House. Activities for the afternoon will take place at the Harmony Hill Museum, 299 South Third Street, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be tours of the Dairy House, Museum, Land Office and Carriage House throughout the afternoon. Several new displays will be featured. The Williamsburg Community Band will perform at 3:30 p.m. Plan to attend as we celebrate this special occasion. Light refreshments will be served. Lawn chairs are recommended. For additional information call 513-724-3657 or 513- 305-0607.