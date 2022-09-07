On Aug. 27, a 20-year-old Bethel man was reportedly stung more than 20,000 times by African killer bees, and now the community is coming together to help raise funds to pay for his medical expenses and more. Austin Bellamy, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Aug. 7, is in hospital after he was stung more the 20,000 by African killer bees, according to his mother, Shawna Carter. On Aug. 29, Carter created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise funds to pay for her son’s medical expenses and more. As part of the fundraising campaign, Carter described what happened to Bellamy. She explained the Bellamy was is a tree accident where he was doing tree work for a friend and cut a limb cut right into a nest of African killer bees. Bellamy was stung more than 20,000 times. According the Aug. 29 entry, Bellamy was in the hospital and on a ventilator and fighting for his life. “We are asking for any donations; just anything will help. Thank you, and God bless,” Carter wrote. As of Sept. 6, more than 670 people raise more than $22,064, far more than the $10,000 goal that was originally set forth. In a Sept. 1 update, Carter shared that Bellamy is still in hospital with breathing problems. “His Oxygen keeps dropping and he still can’t walk very well. Still very wobbly, but a lot of the swelling has gone down a whole heck of a lot,” Carter wrote. To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/ckn4/kghqa7-medical-expenses.