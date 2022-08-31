Noah Storm Walton, age 19, of New Richmond, Ohio, was welcomed in the arms of the Lord August 20, 2022. He is survived by his parents Paul Walton & Kelly Melton; sisters, Jessie Holland, Ashley Zisler Penny, and Keisha Walton; brothers Dakota “Koty” Walton, and Zachary Walton; and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Walton.

They say it takes a village to raise a child and that’s where the village came together. Noah was a huge member of the community; we will remember him with a smile on his face.

“To Well Loved To Be Forgotten”