Goshen’s Peyton Dooloukas won the girls’ varsity race in Felicity with a time of 20:42.8.

New Richmond’s Peyton Geer placed eighth in the Felicity Early Bird Run. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Felicity’s Emerson Pinger placed 11th overall in the girls’ race. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Clermont County cross country teams hit the ground running at several meets throughout the tri-state last week.

Batavia

Batavia sent runners to a trio of meets. The Bulldogs first competed in the Felicity Early Bird Run on August 24. In that race, Alivia Alexander placed seventh for the Lady Bulldogs, finishing in 24:01.8. Autumn Creek finished 26th in 27:29.1. The team placed sixth in the team standings with 127 points.

David Flandermeyer finished second in the boys’ race with a time of 18:56.9. Teammate Trevor Ranley finished 16th overall in 20:43.8. Batavia finished fourth in the team standings with 95 points.

The Bulldogs also sent runners to the Moeller Primetime Invitational on Friday, August 26. Flandermeyer finished sixth overall in that event with a time of 18:14.0. Christian Conner placed 42nd for the Bulldogs in 20:53.1.

On Saturday, August 27, Batavia runners competed in the Ripley Invitational. Alexander took 12th overall in 22:42.

Bethel-Tate

The Tigers opened the season with a fifth-place finish in the boys’ standings in Felicity. Blake Aylward placed sixth overall in 19:14.1 with Levi Sayles right behind him in 19:19.

In Ripley, Bethel-Tate finished fifth in the team standings with 122 points. Aylward finished fifth in 18:38 and Sayles took 10th in 18:55 for the Tigers.

The Lady Tigers took third in Felicity with 62 points, three points behind West Clermont, the team champions. Brady Sterbling led Bethel-Tate with a second-place finish in 21:59.4. Hayden Setty took fourth in 22:38.1 with Addison Johns (25:05.9) in 14th.

Sterbling also placed second in Ripley with a time of 20:48. Setty finished eighth overall in 21:48 and Johns placed 16th with a time of 23:31.

The Lady Tigers won the Ripley title with 58 points.

CNE

CNE’s boys team won the Ripley Invitational with four athletes finishing in the top 16. Noah Bunting (17:43) won the race with Luke Hauserman (18:09) third. Jackson Crawford finished 13th in 19:32 and Grayson Moore’s 19:44 was good for 16th overall.

The CNE girls team placed sixth in the team standings at Ripley. Ellie Breitenstein placed third overall in 21:05 and Lucy Sullivan’s time of 21:12 was good for fifth as an individual.

Felicity

Emerson Pinger paced the Lady Cardinals at the Early Bird Run with a time of 24:20.2, good for 11th overall. Teammate Jade Schnarrenberg took 36th in 30:53.3. In the boys’ race, the Cardinals placed ninth in the team standings led by Robbie Ridpath’s 46th-place finish in 24:45.4.

Jeffrey Beck paced Felicity’s boys team in Ripley with a 75th-place finish in 24:12. Pinger’s time of 24:02 in Ripley was good for a 19th-place finish overall.

Goshen

Goshen’s Peyton Dooloukas won the girls’ race in Felicity with a course-record time of 20:42.8. Teammate Hannah Springer placed 51st in 38:05.2.

Dooloukas placed 13th at the Moeller Primetime Invitational on August 26 with a time of 20:23.8.

The Goshen boys team finished sixth in the team standings at Felicity. Josh Healey placed third in 19:02.4 with Aiden Bryant 13th in 20:04.0.

Healey placed 117th in the boys’ race at Moeller’s Primetime meet with a time of 19:04.9. Bryant finished 158th out of 223 runners in 19:54.5.

Milford

Milford runners traveled to the Lakota Fall Classic where the Eagles took third in the boys’ standings.

Charlie Vause paced the Eagles with a second-place finish in 16:03.4. Paul Dumont took 14th in 17:10.3.

The girls’ team finished fifth in the team table with 150 points. Ali Maglecic took 16th in 20:35.1 with Claire McFarland 25th in 21:19.0.

New Richmond

The Lions competed at meets in Felicity and Ripley this past week.

The girls’ team finished second at Felicity, missing out on the top spot by one point. Riley Davis took third for the Lady Lions, finishing in 22:26.4. Teammate Elizabeth Hauserman placed 12th in 24:43.4.

Morgan Smith (25:12.3) placed 15th with Ainsley Zimmerman (25:46.1) 19th and Isabelle DuFau (25:59.9) in 20th overall.

In Ripley, Riley Matthews paced the Lady Lions with a fourth-place finish in 21:08. Hauserman took ninth in 22:37. New Richmond placed second in the team standings at Ripley with 68 points.

New Richmond’s boys team took third in Ripley. Peyton Geer placed ninth in 18:47 with Travis Jenkins 14th in 19:37. Ben Nicoloff finished 21st overall, just ahead of teammate Coen Lilly in 22nd. Carson Gooch placed 25th for New Richmond.

The boys’ team also placed second in Felicity, falling to West Clermont by two points. Geer paced the Lions with an eighth-place finish in 19:21.6. Lilly’s time of 19:44.1 was good for 10th. Jenkins (25:05.5) placed 14th with Gooch (21:04.5) in 18th and Nicoloff (21:18.5) in 19th overall.

West Clermont

West Clermont’s boys and girls teams began the season by sweeping the Felicity Early Bird Run team championships by a combined total of three points.

The Lady Wolves won the team title with 59 points, one ahead of New Richmond. Chloe Johnson paced the team with a sixth-place finish in 23:53.2. Teammate Claire Hanna placed 10th in 24:19.7 with Ava Reveal 13th in 24:52.1.

Calista Binning placed 16th in 25:20.5.

Wakefield Cook won the boys race in 18:39.5. Teammate Bryson Robinette took fifth in 19:13.4. Mitchell McGraw placed 12th in 20:03.5 with Brennan Carter (20:44.9) taking 17th for the Wolves.

Two days later, the teams competed at Moeller’s Primetime Invitational. West Clermont collected 104 points to finish fifth in their race. Robinette (18:34.9) took 10th with Cook (18:39.1) 11th and McGraw (19:04.7) 14th for the Wolves.

The girls team collected 123 points and finished sixth overall. Johnson’s time of 23:27.8 was good for 15th with Hanna’s mark of 23:42.3 placing her 21st overall.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg runners competed at the Early Bird Run and the Ripley Invitational last week.

The boys team took eighth in the standings with Alex Boland’s 21:28.1 leading the squad. Boland finished 21st overall.

Owen Salamon took 30th in 22:21.5. Josiah Bickett’s time of 24:50.1 was good for 48th.

In Ripley, Zach Earley took second for the Wildcats with a time of 17:56. Will Oetzel finished 44th in 21:52 with Bickett’s time of 21:54 good for 46th. The Wildcats would finish seventh in the team standings.

The Lady Wildcats sent three athletes to Felicity. Megan Ellis placed 22nd in 26:40.5 with Sidney Day in 24th in 27:22.8.

In Ripley, Kaitlyn Gregory’s 15th-place run in 22:48 helped Williamsburg to a fourth-place finish in the standings. Kiera Gregory took 28th in 25:14 with Ellis 29th in 25:33. Emily Earley placed 30th in 25:44 for Williamsburg.