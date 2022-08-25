Evelyn Ann Knabb, 86 of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born October 17, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH to Frank and Cecilia Navaro. Evelyn is one of seven children, preceded in death by: Sister Margie Navaro, Delores, Richard (Jane), Kenneth Navaro, and Janice (Jim) Otten.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Robert Knabb. She is also survived by her daughter Teresa, sons Thomas (Mary), Kenneth (Susan), and James (Tracy), as well as her sister Beverly (Wayne) Helton, and sisters-in-law Sherry (Kenneth) Navaro and Carolyn (William) Knabb, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is the Grandmother of Angela, Trisha, Eric, Kyle, Tyler, and Lindsay; Great-Grandmother of Abigail, Vivian, Vaughn, and Elaine.

Evelyn was a woman of faith in God and in her family. She was a devoted wife and mother. She had a long career at Clermont Mercy Hospital in the Medical Transcription department. She was also a 20-year survivor of Leukemia, having served as an excellent example of toughness and perseverance, even to the very end.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, August 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45255, located in Anderson Township. Visitation was at 9:30 AM, with the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 AM. A reception immediately followed services, and was held at the IHM Welcome Center and Parish Office, 7770 Beechmont Ave, which is adjacent to the church parking lot next to Arby’s. It was in the St Matthews room, which is located on the second floor. It is wheelchair accessible, with a building entrance at the rear of the building.

If you would like to make a donation in Evelyn’s memory, please visit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org or givenowlls.org), or the American Cancer Society.