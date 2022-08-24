The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of
State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Through August 25, visit the
Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of our contest
posts. You can also visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS to cast your vote
for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.
When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select
Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on AAST’s website at
https://www.statetroopers.org throughout the contest. The photo receiving the most votes
will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.
Last year, Ohio finished in second place. Please help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol
as the 2022 best looking cruiser. Voting began on August 8 at 12 p.m. and will continue
until August 25 at 5 p.m.