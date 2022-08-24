The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of

State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Through August 25, visit the

Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of our contest

posts. You can also visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS to cast your vote

for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select

Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on AAST’s website at

https://www.statetroopers.org throughout the contest. The photo receiving the most votes

will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

Last year, Ohio finished in second place. Please help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol

as the 2022 best looking cruiser. Voting began on August 8 at 12 p.m. and will continue

until August 25 at 5 p.m.