Williamsburg’s Pierce Ayers returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. He also recorded an interception. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Batavia’s Jess Roller winds up to deliver the ball for Batavia. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Seemingly everybody in the villages of Batavia and Williamsburg found themselves at Abrams Stadium on Friday, August 19 for the season-opening rivalry showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs.

While no official attendance numbers were available, overflow parking at at least two different sites was needed to accommodate the large crowd. When the final whistle sounded, the home fans headed for the exits happy as Williamsburg knocked off Batavia 48-7.

Williamsburg started things off with a bang. As cheers for new head coach Nick Ayers rang down from the Abrams Stadium crowd, his son Pierce returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead roughly 13 seconds into the game.

“He’s going to be hard to cover here,” Nick Ayers said. “He could play anywhere. We have to clean some stuff up and we’ll be a pretty decent team.”

Later in the same quarter, JJ Miller floated a touchdown pass to Alex Ervin for another Wildcat score. Williamsburg led 14-0 after one period.

Things got out of hand for Batavia in the second quarter. Miller added a one-yard touchdown run and then picked off a Batavia pass, returning it all the way back for another touchdown.

Batavia got on the board after that on a short run on a reverse by Max Mehlman. The Wildcats scored again on a touchdown run by Trystan Gries and another pass from Miller to Ervin. Williamsburg led 42-7 at the break.

The Wildcats’ final touchdown came on another Batavia turnover. Gries picked off a Bulldog pass at the five and returned it 95 yards for the game’s final touchdown.

“They beat us in every phase of the game,” Batavia head coach Wayne Stacy said. “Sometimes that happens. Sometimes the team is not physically better than you but they still take it to you. That’s what happened tonight.”

Unofficially, Miller finished three of six passing for 50 yards and two touchdowns. All three completions went to Ervin.

Gries recorded six carries for 51 yards and a score. Miller added four carries for 42 yards. Bryce Lillie (two carries, 34 yards) and Pierce Ayers (two carries, 10 yards) also chipped in for the Wildcats.

“We have some really good perimeter athletes,” Williamsburg head coach Nick Ayers said. “We have to coach them better on some of their releases. When we play someone that’s really high-level talented, they’re going to jam our guys off the line. That speed move inside isn’t going to work.”

Luke Lindsey made six of seven extra point tries for Williamsburg. One attempt was partially blocked but went in anyway. The one that missed hit the upright.

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Wildcats. Their head coach believes there were a few things that could be improved upon.

“We didn’t rally to the ball as much as I thought we would,” Ayers said. “We need to improve on that. I haven’t been around two-way players in a long time, I don’t know if it was the kids saving their energy or not.”

Stats for the Bulldogs were unavailable at press time.

Williamsburg’s opening game also served as a fundraiser for the Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation. Brewer, a Williamsburg High School hall of fame athlete, was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

During the game against Batavia, the Wildcats wore special jerseys and helmets and his badge number was on every helmet and painted into the end zones.

Braxton Brewer, Bill Brewer’s son, joined the team’s captains on the field for the coin toss. A halftime ceremony was also held to honor Brewer, his family and the foundation itself.

That overall experience combined with the effort on the field added up to quite the debut.

“Our assistants worked their butts off and did a great job,” Nick Ayers said. “The kids, the Bill Brewer [ceremony], it was amazing.”

Williamsburg stays home for a game this week against St. Bernard on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. Batavia hosts Blanchester that same night.