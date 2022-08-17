The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia Post has reported that it’s investigating a deadly two-vehicle head-on crash in Tate Township on Aug. 14.

According to the Aug. 14 media release from the agency, the crash happened on state Route 125 at milepost 11 at approximately 8:52 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that Deborah M. Mell, age 66, of Bethel, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic eastbound on state Route 125 when it crossed over the centerline and hit a 2004 Toyota Corolla that was being driven by Jeffery A. Chapman, age 35, of Bethel. Racheal Amber Dawn Miller, age 34, of Felicity, was a passenger in Chapman’s car.

Chapman and Miller sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Mell, Champan and Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Mell was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. Chapman and Miller were not wearing seatbelts.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel-Tate Fire Department and EMS, and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office provided assistance during the incident

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP – Batavia Post.