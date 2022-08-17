Representatives from 30 Clermont County business, education, healthcare, government, social service, and nonprofit organizations will participate in the LEAD Clermont Community Leadership Program (CLP) Class of 2023, which recently kicked off its leadership development journey with a networking event attended by dozens of the program’s alumni.
Now in its thirty-fifth year, LEAD Clermont CLP offers an August through May series of leadership classes and personal development activities, along with learning experiences designed to increase understanding of the County’s needs and opportunities. The program is an initiative of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
In return for their experience in the class, LEAD Clermont graduates make a commitment, or “Promise,” to give back to their community in some fashion.
Today, LEAD Clermont Alumni consists of over 950 graduates. Of these graduates, 75% of all public and private boards across Clermont County include LEAD alum. Alumni also serve in elected and appointed government positions and volunteer in numerous ways to help improve the economic vitality of the community through stewardship, service, and friendship.
The 30 members of the 2023 LEAD Clermont CLP class are:
Susan Ayers, Union Township
Jody Bailey, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Paul Broxterman, Pierce Township Police Department
Sue Burnett, Monarch Financial Advisors
Chad Butt, American Modern Insurance Group
Pat Byrne, Total Quality Logistics
Teresa Caligaris, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company
Krista Clark, UC Clermont College
Eric Dool, West Clermont Local Schools
Crystal Elam, American Modern Insurance Group
Tom Gooch, Duke Energy
Jenna Igel, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati – Clermont County YMCA
Christal Laws, Park National Bank
Robb Lohr
Clinton Louiso, Wells Fargo Advisors
Desmond Maaytah, Clermont County Community and Economic Development
Lisa Mahle-Grisez, University of Cincinnati Clermont
Andrew McAfee, Clermont Chamber of Commerce
Alicia Morlatt, Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
Sarah Owens, RDI Corporation
Julie Robinson, Clermont County Public Library
Sam Rotunna, HealthSource of Ohio Inc
Kelsey Smothers, Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County
Jody Thompson, The Christ Hospital Health Network
Josh Torbeck, Clermont County Park District
Amy Uecker, Great Oaks Career Campuses: Live Oaks
Emily Wagner, Mercy Health
Brian Williamson, Clermont County Public Health
Kim Wynn, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Robin Zuend, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company
The class is led by Bob Pautke, LEAD Clermont Executive Director.
Visit clermontchamber.com/lead-clermont to learn more about Clermont County’s premier leadership program or for the application to participate in the 2024 LEAD Clermont CLP class.