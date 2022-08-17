Representatives from 30 Clermont County business, education, healthcare, government, social service, and nonprofit organizations will participate in the LEAD Clermont Community Leadership Program (CLP) Class of 2023, which recently kicked off its leadership development journey with a networking event attended by dozens of the program’s alumni.

Now in its thirty-fifth year, LEAD Clermont CLP offers an August through May series of leadership classes and personal development activities, along with learning experiences designed to increase understanding of the County’s needs and opportunities. The program is an initiative of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

In return for their experience in the class, LEAD Clermont graduates make a commitment, or “Promise,” to give back to their community in some fashion.

Today, LEAD Clermont Alumni consists of over 950 graduates. Of these graduates, 75% of all public and private boards across Clermont County include LEAD alum. Alumni also serve in elected and appointed government positions and volunteer in numerous ways to help improve the economic vitality of the community through stewardship, service, and friendship.

The 30 members of the 2023 LEAD Clermont CLP class are:

Susan Ayers, Union Township

Jody Bailey, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Paul Broxterman, Pierce Township Police Department

Sue Burnett, Monarch Financial Advisors

Chad Butt, American Modern Insurance Group

Pat Byrne, Total Quality Logistics

Teresa Caligaris, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

Krista Clark, UC Clermont College

Eric Dool, West Clermont Local Schools

Crystal Elam, American Modern Insurance Group

Tom Gooch, Duke Energy

Jenna Igel, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati – Clermont County YMCA

Christal Laws, Park National Bank

Robb Lohr

Clinton Louiso, Wells Fargo Advisors

Desmond Maaytah, Clermont County Community and Economic Development

Lisa Mahle-Grisez, University of Cincinnati Clermont

Andrew McAfee, Clermont Chamber of Commerce

Alicia Morlatt, Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

Sarah Owens, RDI Corporation

Julie Robinson, Clermont County Public Library

Sam Rotunna, HealthSource of Ohio Inc

Kelsey Smothers, Coalition for a Drug Free Clermont County

Jody Thompson, The Christ Hospital Health Network

Josh Torbeck, Clermont County Park District

Amy Uecker, Great Oaks Career Campuses: Live Oaks

Emily Wagner, Mercy Health

Brian Williamson, Clermont County Public Health

Kim Wynn, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Robin Zuend, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

The class is led by Bob Pautke, LEAD Clermont Executive Director.

Visit clermontchamber.com/lead-clermont to learn more about Clermont County’s premier leadership program or for the application to participate in the 2024 LEAD Clermont CLP class.