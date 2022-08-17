A lane closure is in place on state Route 28 in Miami Township for pavement repair work.

The right lane of westbound S.R. 28 is closed at the intersection of Eunita Drive, just east of Buckwheat Road, for crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Clermont County maintenance facility to repair two sink holes. The lane will remain closed overnight, and most of the day tomorrow.

Traffic is being maintained and motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution in the affected area.

