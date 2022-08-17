Clough Valley Chapter NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the Revolution) is committed to promote education through programs, contests and awards. One of our programs is the celebration of Constitution Week September 17-23. Clough Valley Chapter, NSDAR has asked the Clermont County Board of Commissioners to sign a Proclamation making September 17-23, 2022 Constitution Week in Clermont County, Ohio.

The Proclamation signing will happen on:

Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 am

101 East Main Street, Batavia, OH 45103