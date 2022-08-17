Earlier this month, a Clermont North Eastern High School was selected to participate in the inaugural Esports Tower Summer Invitational.

Event organizers chose Thomas Dilig, also known as “MiNi” to take part in the “elite” bootcamp style training and development event, according to a press release from ESTV Network.

He’ll be featured in Valorant games played every Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST through the end of September. Airing on Esports Television globally.

Dilig is one of 56 out of 10,000 high-potential teen players to attend an all-expense paid event held at the Boise State University Esports Arena. Invitees hailed from the United States, Mexico, Canada, England, Wales, Norway, Sweden, and Singapore.

Ten University Esports Directors from institutions across the United States provided training focused on the Esports Tower ApproachTM curriculum designed to improve the emotional intelligence of esports athletes, according to the press release.

“While a grueling schedule with nightly tournaments tested players’ stamina and game sense, daily team building and coaching talks with Collegiate Esports Directors helped broaden the teaming and communication skills of teens in attendance,” reads the press release.

Tournaments from the event will air throughout the summer on Esports Television’s (ESTV) global network from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., PST, and on Esports Tower Twitch channel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EST.

Organizers also used the event to film a docuseries designed to “demystify the misconceptions” surrounding esports and varsity-level competitive gaming. Episodes are scheduled to air this fall on ESTV.

Dr. Chris “Doc” Haskell, Clin. Assoc Professor, Head Coach, Esports, is quoted as saying, “Parents are often surprised to learn over 420 colleges now offer esports programs and often esports scholarships too. However, most gamers who go it alone at home are ill-prepared for collegiate varsity gameplay. Organizations like Esports Tower help elevate high school gamers by providing the structure and training that helps prepare players just like traditional club-level sports. As we scout for new talent here at Boise State University, we think of Esports Tower as the AAU of esports. They have very focused training that prepares gamers for the next level of gameplay after high school.”

Speaking on Dilig’s talents, Program Director Tony Baccaro, of Esports Tower was quoted as saying, “Thomas Dilig who we know in game as Mini has set the standard for sportsmanship, strategic thinking, and creativity in their gameplay.”

He added, “This recognition is a testament to the skill, hard work, and grit of this high-potential player.”