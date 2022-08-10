Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting a mobile pantry on Aug.12, 2022 in Bethel.

The Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Clermont County Food for All mobile pantry will be held Aug. 12 at the St. Mary Catholic Church at 3398 state Route 125 in Bethel.

The Food for All Drive-thru Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Clermont County families in need are welcome to attend.

Picture identification is required for registration, and a once a year, current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Those with questions, or those who would like to volunteer are directed to contact April Hoak, CCSWO Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.