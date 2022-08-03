Pictured is Olivia Barkhurst, age 18, of Goshen, and her pig, Lucy on July 28, 2022, at the Clermont County Fair.

Pictured is Abigail Averwater, age 20, of Owensville, and cow, Honey on July 28, 2022, at the Clermont County Fair.

Pictured is Lillyan Taylor, age 17, of Batavia, with her rooster, Peanut on July 28, 2022, at the Clermont County Fair.

The annual Clermont County Fair is an exhibition of many things, from the baby contest to the demolition derby, and from the animal show competitions to the live music acts and rodeo.

This year, The Sun stopped by on July 28 – a sunny, hot day – to take in the sights, sounds, and fare, take some photos, and talk to some of the youth involved with the fair.

Young competitors were seen bustling around the many animal barns, taking care of – watering, feeding, washing, and brushing – their show animals.

Over in the Rabbit and Fowl Barn, siblings Logan Taylor, age 11, and his sister, Lillyan Taylor, age 17, both of Batavia, were busy taking care of their animals. Logan Taylor was tending to his show turkey, and Lillyan Taylor was caring for her rooster, Peanut.

Logan Taylor has been showing for two years and Lillyan Taylor has been showing for six years.

The siblings’ older sister, who shows goats, inspired Lillyan Taylor to start showing.

She explained that she’s learned many different skills from taking part in the competitions.

“It’s not just about showing the animal, you also have to take care of it too, so it taught me how to raise an animal, from being really little to growing up really big and showing it at the fair,” she said. “I think it’s good for everybody.”

Logan Taylor encourages others interested in showing to take it on.

“It’s really fun, and you also have to learn that you’re going to have to take care of your animal constantly,” he said. “You have to come up here daily to check on your animal and make sure it’s okay.”

He added, “It’s a really fun experience, coming up to the fair, just showing an animal, seeing all of the other ones, too.”

At the Holman Livestock Complex and Pig Barn, Olivia Barkhurst, age 18, of Goshen, was rubbing the belly of her pig, Lucy.

This is her second year showing at the fair. She said that her friends inspired her to compete.

“It’s definitely a big learning experience,” she said. “[It’s taught me] patience, and that a lot of responsibility goes into it when you’re doing it yourself, and you have to be in it for the long haul.”

When asked what she would say to someone considering showing at the fair, Barkhurst said, “I would definitely do it. You get very involved with your community, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Abigail Averwater, age 20, of Owensville, was walking her sister’s calf, Honey when The Sun stopped to talk to her.

Averwater explained that she’s a 4-H Advisor, a volunteer that helps all the exhibitors in their club.

“I did 4-H for ten years, so I’ve got a wealth of knowledge, I suppose. I just try to help the kids out as much as possible,” she said, adding that she had just come from working with some of the young competitors, showing them how to show their own cows.

Averwater shared what she thinks is so valuable about 4-H.

“I definitely think it helps build responsibility. You have to be responsible for your animals – you have to be able to feed them, water them; you’re basically responsible to keep them alive, and then you also build a bond with them, a bond of trust,” she said. “I just had so much fun when I was in 4-H. It’s cool to be able to see your work pay off.”