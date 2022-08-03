The Gilligan Company and Shell USA (Shell) announce their “The

Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by

giving back. Starting today and running through July 31, 2023 a portion of the purchases made by

consumers who use the designated pump at Shell stations across Cincinnati OH will support the

following local High Schools and Charities(see bottom of PR for chart of Shell Locations):

● SPCA

● Boys & Girls Club Cincinnati

● Talawanda High School

● Lakota East

● Literacy Network Gtr Cincinnati

● Deer Park High School

● Lakota West

● Badin High School

● Sycamore High School

● Princeton High School

● Kings High School

● Colerain High School

“TThe Giving Pump” at Shell stations across Cincinnati OH will be specially marked with colorful signage

to inspire consumers to fuel up and support this local charity. It’s easy to participate in the program, and

it costs customers nothing extra.(See attached photos for examples) For every gallon of gas that is

pumped through the designated pumps 1 cent goes back to the school/charity as the partner. It’s that

easy! To date, in the Cincinnati market, the program has raised over $22,000 in the last 2 years for 5

schools/charities!!!

“Giving back to the community is important to Gilligan and Shell. The Giving Pump Project is Gilligan’s

way to help local High Schools and charities. It’s a “win-win” for everyone involved,” commented Jennifer

Beaver, DOO Gilligan Goco Shell

More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this 12 month Community Pump

initiative. Locally, Gilligan has a total of 25 Shell Stations participating with more to come!

Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.

Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impacts its wholesalers have made in the

communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. In 2021, Shell Wholesalers and

retailers donated over $1.5 million and supported over 400 children’s charities through The Giving Pump.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local

charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.