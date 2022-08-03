Nearly $2 million in federal funds have been targeted for a variety of projects to benefit communities and non-profits throughout Clermont County, ranging from recreational facilities to storm response.

The Clermont County Board of Commissioners today selected the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects to be included in the Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). They also chose 2020 CDBG-CV projects from the remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.

All projects were selected from 2022 CDBG applications as submitted from local jurisdictions and non-profits. Projects were awarded based on the overall benefit to low and moderate income areas and persons.

The Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development (CED) works with communities to leverage multiple funding sources for their projects, such as CDBG, Capital Bill Funds, ODOD Demolition Funds, OPWC, FEMA, FAA, OEPA, as well as others.

The 2022 CDBG projects include:

· Village of Bethel paving of residential streets: $200,000.00

· Clermont County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) July 2022 storm restoration: $100,000

· Clermont Senior Services home safety repair program: $100,000

· Pierce Township SR 125 sidewalk extension: $179,000

· Clermont County Community and Economic Development (CED) County comprehensive housing study: $75,000

· Clermont County Community Alternative Sentencing Center (CASC) drug and alcohol counseling: $71,000.00

· Clermont County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) hazard mitigation of flood-prone property: $33,000.00

· Clermont County Port Authority Grant Birthplace Museum statue: $75,000

· Housing Opportunities Made Equal fair housing: $15,000

· Clermont County Community and Economic Development (CED) planning and administration of grants: $122,487.00

The 2020 CDBG-CV programs are:

· Center for Community Revitalization cottage community in Felicity: $200,000

· Harmony Hill Museum pavilion: $131,000

· Miami Township’s Miamiville Trail ADA access (Parking Lot. /Sidewalk): $120,000.00

· Union Township’s Clepper Park playground improvements: $125,000

· Clermont County Park District Chilo Lock 34 playground: $97,000

· Franklin Township new basketball court installation: $108,000

· Washington Township’s playground resurfacing: $68,000

· Ohio Township Fire Department generator: $58,000

· City of Milford Jim Terrell Park canoe/kayak launch: $55,000

· Ohio Township’s Mt. Pisgah Park Walking Trail replacement/ repair: $31,000

· Ohio Township children’s playground equipment and ADA ramp: $22,000