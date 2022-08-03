The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post has reported that it’s investigating a bicyclist hit-and-run that happened in Union Township, Clinton County on July 31.

According to the Aug. 1 media release from the agency, the vehicle versus bicyclist crash happened on state Route 730 near milepost 10 in Union Township, Clinton County at approximately 9:38 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on state Route 730 when he was hit from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound on state Route 730

The vehicle fled the scene.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries from the crash and was airlifted by CareFlight to a local hospital.

State Troopers believe the vehicle to be a Kia SUV, possibly a Sorento. The vehicle will have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle to include passenger side mirror, headlight/fog light assembly, wheel well, and bumper, according to the media release.

The OSHP is asking anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crash or have any information relating to the crash is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post at 937-382-2551.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP – Wilmington Post.