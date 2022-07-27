The Milford High School Department of Athletics is pleased to announce that Jennifer Schlotman will become the school’s new varsity sideline cheer coach, pending approval of the Milford Exempted Village School District Board of Education. Schlotman brings over 16 years of high school cheerleading coaching experience to the position.

Schlotman returns to the high school cheer coaching ranks following a two-year “retirement.” Prior to the break, she served as the Head Cheerleading Coach at Mariemont High School from 2012-2020. She also spent a season as head coach at Walnut Hills.

“Coach Schlotman is a game changer for our Milford Sideline Cheer program,” Milford Director of Athletics Aaron Zupka stated. “Her presence will be felt immediately with the surplus of knowledge, passion, and enthusiasm she brings to sideline cheer and wants to pour into this program.

“Coach Schlotman brings over 16 years of experience in the high school cheer world,” he continued. “I’m excited about the positive influence she can have on our hard-working young women and men. I’m confident she will work together with our student-athletes to honor existing traditions, while building upon the great tradition and legacy of Milford Cheer. Coach Schlotman will bring immediate credibility and uplift our sideline cheer program to new and unprecedented heights.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Milford Cheer family,” Schlotman added. “My energy and enthusiasm for the sport, coupled with my passion and dedication to empower athletes as they work towards achieving and exceed their goals on the sideline is second to none. I look forward to contributing to the exceptional cheer program at Milford and taking the sideline program to new and exciting heights.”

Schlotman launched her high school coaching career with a year and a half stint as head coach at Finneytown High School. She followed that stretch with another year and a half as the freshman and junior varsity coach at Mariemont. Schlotman has also been a private and small group coach for over 25 years.

Away from cheer, Schlotman works as a senior director for Signet Jewelers. In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, she earned a Master’s in Business and Educational Administration from Xavier as well as a Doctorate in Philosophy from The Ohio State University.