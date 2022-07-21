Bob Thomas Gilfillen, 103

Bob Thomas Gilfillen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14th in his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Marian Louise Gilfillen and his eldest daughter, Sara Lynn Alley. Bob is survived by daughters Cat Gilfillen (Rob) and Carey Horne (Clifton), son-in-law Jack Alley, grandson Nathan Alley (Megan), granddaughter Natalie Gerardot (Grant) and great-grandchildren Rosa Lee, Silverbell and Powers.

Bob was born April 14th, 1919, the only child of Thomas M. and Carrie B. Gilfillen. He was raised in the East End of Cincinnati in the Columbia Tusculum neighborhood. While born a “city boy”, Bob spent summers working on his uncle’s dairy farm in New Richmond. Not only did this foster his love of the country and farm-life, it was also how he met his future wife, Marian. Bob had the responsibility of delivering bottled milk door-to-door. He was ten years old and Marian seven when he delivered milk to her front door step. Claiming love at first sight, they married on New Year’s Eve, 1941.

The honeymoon was short, as Bob enlisted in the United States Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor, where he was part of the D-Day operation on the beaches of Normandy. After the war was over, Bob returned home to Marian to start their life together. It was decided that they would build their home on Marian’s family farm, with bricks that Bob made. The construction of this home and the tending of the farm became a lifelong passion. Along the way came three daughters and many farm animals, especially horses. His love of horses lasted throughout his life, even after his riding days were over.

Bob worked at J. & H. Clasgens Woolen Mill and retired from Ford Motor Company. It was his years of working at the woolen mill that fostered his interest in weaving and crafting with yarn. He and Marian made several trips to New Mexico to visit the local weavers and tour the desert countryside. Anyone who knew Bob, knew that he always had a project started. Using his love of yarns and a keen artistic eye, he crafted many rugs which were given as treasured gifts. In later years he was up until the wee hours either working on his latest creation or finding just one more piece to a jigsaw puzzle.

Throughout his years, he enjoyed sharing a life’s worth of stories with family and friends. They usually started with the phrase “You might not believe this”, but he swore they were all true. He also loved sports and followed the Bengals and the Reds whenever they were playing. His presence in our lives will be missed.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 20th at 2:00 p.m. Donations in his honor may be made to Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Street, New Richmond, Ohio 45157