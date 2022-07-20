More than 350 United Way of Greater Cincinnati volunteers helped nearly 6,600 Greater Cincinnati tax filers obtain more than $10 million in refunds this year.

Free Tax Prep is an important initiative to help families with financial stability. Not only does Free Tax Prep ensure filers get their full refunds, but each saves also around $270 on tax-preparation fees. This year, United Way volunteers saved 6,591 residents $1.8 million in fees.

The service is available to Greater Cincinnatians with low or moderate incomes; most who use Free Tax Prep also are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“We are ecstatic to help families obtain $10.7 million in refunds,” said Moira Weir, United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s president and CEO. “Our volunteers do amazing work, and we appreciate them sharing their time and expertise.

“The work is not over. We will offer services this summer for those who still need to file. Those who did not file have until Oct. 17 to complete their tax return. Families with children who did not file or those who did not receive any of the Economic Impact Payments must file to claim those dollars.”

United Way partners with the Internal Revenue Service and many local sites. There are several in-person and virtual ways to complete taxes. Please check out United Way’s Free Tax Prep webpage for complete information, including scheduling summer appointments.