The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia Post has reported that it’s investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in Miami Township on July 15.

According to the July 16 media release from the agency, the crash happened on Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township at about 10:03 p.m. on July 15.

A preliminary investigation showed that Michael P. Staats, age 51, of Loveland, was walking southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Staats was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Township Emergency Medical Services.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by Miami Township Fire and EMS, the Miami Township Police Dept., and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP – Batavia Post.