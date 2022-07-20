A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony will take place on August 2, 2022, 10-11 am, at Ohio Valley Voices (OVV) to commemorate the start of construction of a new addition to the OVV building.

Ohio Valley Voices is an early intervention program that teaches children who are deaf and hard of hearing to listen and talk through the use of cochlear implants and hearing aids. The need for the new addition comes from the lack of space for existing programs.

The expansion will feature three large listening and spoken language rooms, three therapy rooms, four offices, and a parent education room in the Family Center as well as three new listening and spoken language rooms and one new center room in the Academic Program Center. The project also includes upgrades to existing the building and property.

Ohio Valley Voices’ Executive Director, Maria Sentelik says, “The expansion of the current building couldn’t happen sooner. We have toddlers on a waitlist, and it is critical for these children to receive early intervention for the best lifelong outcomes.”

The chair of the OVV’s Silence to Speech campaign will be present at the event, as well as major donors, government officials, OVV children, and their families.

The expansion project is part of a $5.5million Silence to Speech campaign that will help more children who are deaf and hard of hearing in the Greater Cincinnati area access auditory training and intensive speech and language therapy.

The addition is expected to be completed at the end of summer in 2023.