Cincinnati Nature Center is pleased to announce that Karen Sieber has joined the team as the Director of Development.

Before joining the Nature Center, Karen brought her fundraising and marketing skills to a number of nonprofits in Indianapolis, New York City, and Cincinnati – most recently at Cincinnati Works where she was the Vice President of Philanthropy and External Relations.

She has a successful track record leading and strategizing fundraising and marketing efforts for a variety of organizations and has raised over $100 million throughout her career for The Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati College of Law, Antioch College, and Cincinnati Works.

While living in New York City, she helped launch two national magazines, including Scientific American’s Explorations Magazine, and was responsible for major gifts and planned giving for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Karen earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from The Ohio State University.