Marilyn Deel (nee Murphy), age 85, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, beloved wife of Clark Deel, loving mother of Brian (Dee) Deel, Brenda Ely, Eric (Mary) Deel and Larry (Sandy) Deel, cherished grandmother of Alex, Katherine, Andrew, Christopher and Sarah. Graveside Services were held at Williamsburg Cemetery, 824 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10 am.