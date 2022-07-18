Brian Thomas Hennessey, age 38 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his residence. Brian was a member of the St. Angela Merci Parish. He was born May 6, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of James F. and Elaine (Duffy) Hennessey of Fayetteville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by one son, Colten Thomas Hennessey of Batavia, Ohio; one sister, Jamie Corns and husband Trevor of Leesburg, Ohio and one nephew, Bryce Corns of Leesburg, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the St. Angela Merici Parish, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation was from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vigil for the deceased was held at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10, 2022. Following cremation, inurnment was held at the convenience of the family in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation,175 South Third Street, Suite 700, Columbus, Ohio 43215, https://www.ohiospf.org/donate/

