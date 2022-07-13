The Goshen community is showing its strength and resiliency as it recovers from a tornado, confirmed and categorized by the National Weather Service as an EF2, that touched down in the area a little after 3 p.m. on July 6.

According to the report from the NWS, the weather event lasted from 3:06 p.m. to 3:14 p.m., and the estimated maximum wind speed was 130 miles per hour. The maximum path width was 750 yards, and the path length was 4.575 miles.

The tornado resulted in no fatalities, and two injuries, according to the NWS report.

The report reads, “Based on aerial imagery provided by the Ohio Highway Patrol, the tornado path has been extended to both the northwest and southeast of Goshen.

Initial damage was observed along Blue Sky Drive where several barns were damaged and multiple trees were uprooted and snapped. Additional damage consisting of dozens of snapped and uprooted trees was then noted just southeast of the Huntley Road/Goshen Road intersection.

As the tornado approached Goshen, it rapidly strengthened and grew to around 750 yards in width. The tornado crossed Main Street just to the west of Highway 28, causing significant damage to a couple of businesses. An insurance agency completely lost its roof and several of the exterior walls collapsed. A woman inside the business was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The large and strong tornado then crossed Highway 28, significantly damaging a fire station and causing complete roof loss to a brick business next door. Most of the exterior walls of the business also collapsed. A firefighter at the fire station also suffered minor injuries. This was the strongest point in the tornado life cycle with winds estimated at around 130 mph.

The tornado continued moving southeast along Goshen Road, snapping hundreds of trees and causing at least six more homes to completely lose their roofs. A couple of additional homes also had some failure of exterior walls. The tornado struck both the middle and high school causing some roof and siding damage.

The tornado continued moving to the southeast crossing Woodville Pike near its intersection with Manila Road. The tornado then crossed Moler Road, where it completely destroyed a barn and downed dozens of trees.

Based on the highway patrol video the tornado likely lifted somewhere between Moler Road and Cedarville Road.”

The full report is available online at https://www.weather.gov/iln/20220706_Goshen.

Later on July 6, Goshen Township announced that a State of Emergency was declared in Goshen Township due to the tornado.

Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram posted the information on the township’s social media page on the evening of July 6 and warned that no one should be on the roads or moving about unless they were emergency services personnel.

“The Township building and firehouse took extensive damage and we are working to restore essential services at this time we will provide updates,” Pegram wrote at the time.

Goshen Local Schools posted an update to its Facebook page in the evening on July 6 and said, “Goshen school buildings have sustained varying degrees of damage, just like many of the buildings and homes located in our area. Several windows at Marr-Cook Elementary have been blown out and some school roofs have been damaged. Scores of trees are down around the campus, and the district is currently without power.”

The post went on to share, “We would like to take this opportunity to praise the staff of the Learning Academy. As the storm approached today, staff members moved about 30 school-age children to a safe hallway. These staff members also took care of students until all could be picked up by their families, even as they were concerned about their own family members. We are so proud of their caring hearts and their bravery. Warriors always come together as a community and we know in the days ahead we will come together again.”

Much has happened in the days since the tornado touched down in Goshen.

The weather event was covered in national news, yet Goshen and the surrounding communities focused locally, and united around the effort named “Goshen Strong.”

Countless acts of kindness have taken place.

Food and supplies have been donated. Goshen High School was opened up as an emergency shelter – which included the Red Cross shelter – for people who were displaced by the tornado. A relief fund has been set up to help those in need. Therapy dogs have visited the students at the Learning Academy to help ease worry. Impromptu barbecues were set up at the local school and shaved ice was handed out, all for free, to help folks enjoy some comfort food. Clean-up events were organized, volunteers were dispatched to help pick up debris, including debris on private property, and maintenance crews from surrounding areas have joined forces to help clean up debris in roadways. These are just a few of the ways the local community has shown its Goshen Strong.

On July 9, it was announced that a Goshen Disaster Relief Fund had been set up and was accepting donations.

Checks are the preferred means of donation. Donors are asked to please make checks out to “Connect Clermont” with Goshen area relief in the memo line, and mail to:

Connect Clermont, c/o Disaster Relief Fund, 2400 Clermont Center Drive, Suite 100, Batavia, OH 45103.

Also, cash or check donations can be brought to any Park National Bank location.

Venmo and Zelle deposit capabilities are being organized. Details will be forthcoming

Tornado relief efforts are still underway and shifting.

Goshen Local Schools announced that it would continue offering the services at the high school through the morning of July 12. After that, the community would begin transitioning to the Clermont County EMA Long Term Recovery Plan.

Goshen Township administration has developed an online portal to help answer some of the many questions it has received. That information is available on the township’s website at https://goshen-oh.gov/relief/.

An informational chart detailing all related services and methods of communication for tornado relief has been circled.

On July 12, Goshen Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Station 18 shared the news that Medic 18 and ALS/Brush 18 is now running out of the Township Administration Building until repairs to the firehouse can be made.

“We hope to add Engine 18 as soon as we can work out storage, electric, etc.,” read the post shared on the agency’s Facebook page. “Special Thanks to Goshen Township Police Department for helping us covert their training room into a Fire Station and sharing their space with us!”

On July 7, Clermont County Emergency Management Agency Director Pam Haverkos give an update on the tornado/storm damage to the Clermont County Commissioners during their regular meeting. She shared many of the then early reports detailed in the NWS report and gave updates on the then relief efforts.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Haverkos seemed to summarize Clermont County’s ability to gather in support of its residents, and the effort known as Goshen Strong.

“I just can’t say enough great things about Clermont County. One of the things that make it wonderful to work in Clermont County is the hard work and dedication of all of the public safety agencies and partners, and overall the community,” she said. “If you are out in Goshen, you will see lots of friends and neighbors and family out helping one another, trying to do their best to recover from this event.”

She added, “It was a freak storm. The weather service told us today that they had no indication that there was going to be a tornado yesterday, they didn’t really warn for a tornado outside of when they actually issued that tornado warning, so it was kind of a surprise to them […] it was a freak incident of nature that we can’t control, but thankfully we have a lot of great people in the county that are working to get it us into the recovery mode.”