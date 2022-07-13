Greater Milford Area Historical Society, in cooperation with the City of Milford, will host a free performance of “Twelfth Night” on the grounds of Promont Museum at 7:00pm on August 7, 2022.

Parking at Promont is limited, so spaces on the grounds are kindly reserved for those with mobility challenges. Additional ample parking is provided at Copper Blue restaurant, next door.

Wine, beer, and snacks will be available for sale at Promont before and during the FREE performance. Tours of Promont Museum will also be available before the performance, beginning at 1:00pm. A donation of $5 for adults is requested for the house tour, while children 12 and under are free.

This year will mark the start of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) selecting a brand new Shakespeare title and production each summer, with even more production value behind it. This summer the show is “Twelfth Night” summarized here: Shipwrecks, love triangles, and mistaken identities abound in this lively rom-com on an island where everyone is in love with someone-and the wrong person loves them back. Bursting with vitality and romance, “Twelfth Night” features one of Shakespeare’s most dynamic heroines, Viola, matching wits with a host of captivating characters. As Shakespeare comedies go, “Twelfth Night” is one of the greats; a fun celebration that embraces the silliness of love and is perfect for the whole family!

Launched in 2007, CSC’s FREE Shakespeare in the Park tour is one of the nation’s largest summer Shakespeare offerings, both in geographic area covered and audience members served.

Additional questions can be directed via email: info@milfordhistory.net or by phone, 513.248.0324.

