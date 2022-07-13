Ohioans seeking to return to college and finish their degrees could receive an extra boost with the help from WGU Ohio – on top of the $2,000 “Second Chance Grant” scholarships recently signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Ohio’s $2,000 Second Chance Grants are a great help for students returning to college to finish up a college degree—and we want to take it even higher. We’re going to bring the full force of our institution to bear to help these students find additional financial resources to pay for college,” said WGU Ohio Chancellor Dr. K.L. Allen.

Ohio’s pilot program aimed at helping more adults return to school to complete their degrees was recently made permanent by Governor Mike DeWine when he signed Senate Bill 135, extending the $2,000 scholarships to help more Ohioans restart their college careers in order to obtain a degree or credential.

“Ohio’s economy is strong and job opportunities are everywhere, especially for Ohioans with the skills employers are really seeking right now in health care, computer technology and advanced manufacturing,” said Dr. Allen. “The Ohioans who are best positioned for these opportunities are those who already have some college credit under their belts. With the Second Chance Grant, they can finish up their degree and upskill to pursue a rewarding new career.”

WGU’s proven online, competency-based model is tailor-made for Second Chance Grants students—often older students with other obligations, like full-time jobs, families, or both. WGU students, most of whom work full-time, can learn from the convenience of their homes, at the times that are convenient for them and advance at their own pace as they master their program’s educational material. More than 4,500 Ohioans are currently enrolled in WGU Ohio degree programs where they are studying in-demand programs like nursing and other health care professions, business, teaching and information technology.

For more information on Second Chance Grants, visit www.ohiohighered.org/second-chance. More information about WGU Ohio’s programs can be found at www.wgu.edu/ohio.